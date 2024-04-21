Shohei Ohtani's Home Run Sets Dodgers, MLB Record
Shohei Ohtani recently tied a Los Angeles Dodgers and Major League Baseball record on last Friday night for most home runs by a Japanese-born player and then went on to pass it and set another record for both when he hit another.
Ohtani's home run on Sunday against the New York Mets allowed him to stand alone, setting another record!
With the solo home run in the bottom of the first inning against the San Diego Padres, Ohtani tied Hideo Nomo for the Dodgers' franchise record at four. The same swing also tied Hideki Matsui for the most home runs by a Japanese-born player with 175.
The record-tying home run was a pleasant surprise after Ohtani's former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara surrendered to federal authorities in Los Angeles Friday afternoon on charges that he stole more than $16 million from the Dodgers’ two-way star.
Ohtani addressed the chaos that has taken over his off-field life and said he was ready to return to just focusing on baseball.
“I’m very grateful for the Department of Justice’s investigation,” Ohtani said in Japanese. “For me personally, this marks a break from this, and I’d like to focus on baseball.”
Ohtani, who was accompanied by his interpreter, Will Ireton, declined to answer further questions before the game on Friday night.
The Dodgers and Ohtani are happy that they can all move on from this and continue their path to a World Series. Manager Dave Roberts addressed the media prior to Friday night's game as well.
“Just happy that there’s a little bit more clarity, and Shohei can move forward,” said Roberts, who did not read the complaint against Mizuhara.
“I think ultimately, a decision was made. He was exonerated, which we all believe. And like I said, I’m just happy that it’s behind us. I hope it’s all behind, and we can just move forward and play baseball.”
The Dodgers continue their game against the Mets and will be heading to Washington to take on the Nationals this week.
