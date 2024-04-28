White Sox Designate Former Dodgers Outfielder for Assignment
Baseball can be a cruel game.
Kevin Pillar knows this all too well. The journeyman outfielder has suited up for eight different ballclubs throughout his career (Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, New York Mets, Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox).
Unfortunately, he'll be looking for club No. 9.
Ken Rosenthal reported that Pillar will be designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox. The plan for the Southsiders is to sign fellow veteran OF Tommy Pham.
Pillar spoke about his status with Foul Territory Show:
“I think that's part of the reason the White Sox were attracted to a guy like me: to come into that type of situation and bring that experience of not only being with the Braves, but with the Dodgers before, being part of winning cultures and knowing what that attitude is supposed to look like, supposed to feel like.”- Kevin Pillar to Foul Territory Show
Pillar elaborated further:
“Even if it was just one guy that I gave one little piece of advice that he will carry on throughout his career, or that he will think about me when something happens in a game … then it wasn’t a failure for me. I guess you would have to ask someone still within the organization whether me being there helped, or if it mattered. But it was well worth it for me.”- Kevin Pillar to Foul Territory Show
Pillar was hitting .160 with one home run and four RBIs for the White Sox over the course of 17 games and 32 at-bats.
He previously played for the Dodgers in 2022 -- making appearances in only four games before fracturing his shoulder in a game versus the Pirates.
Pillar, 35, grew up in the Los Angeles suburb of West Hills.
