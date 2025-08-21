Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez Set to Make Miraculous Return to Team
Just a few weeks ago, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he was not sure if utility man Kiké Hernández would be available to return this season.
The Dodgers placed Hernández on the 10-day IL on July 7 with left elbow inflammation. They tried a cortisone shot, non-invasive rehab procedures and rest but none seemed to be working.
“Certainly there is no guarantee, but we’re hopeful that he’ll be back,” Roberts said on Aug. 4.
But Hernández has recently taken a major step forward in his recovery process. He started a rehab assignment in Triple-A on Wednesday, where he hit a double and RBI in three at-bats.
Roberts said the Dodgers could get Hernández back sometime next week. Hernández will still sit out of the upcoming road series against the San Diego Padres this weekend but may return to action as soon as the Dodgers' home series against the Cincinnati Reds.
“I would say getting Kiké back with us some time next week is feasible,” Roberts told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.
Hernández is certainly a fan favorite among the Dodgers’ franchise. He played six seasons with Los Angeles and won the 2020 World Series championship before electing free agency that offseason.
He spent two-and-half seasons away from the Dodgers and played for the Boston Red Sox. But then, the Red Sox traded Hernández back to the Dodgers at the 2023 trade deadline for two right-handed pitchers.
Hernández went to play a big role in helping Los Angeles win another World Series championship last season.
Hernández is a versatile and above-average defender that the Dodgers can utilize all around the diamond. He also finds a way to come alive at the plate in the postseason even after slow starts to the season.
This season, he is slashing .195/.259/.367 and has recorded a .626 OPS in 72 games. He faced similar struggles in the first half of the 2024 season but walked away from the postseason with a .294/.357/.451 slash-line, two home runs and an .808 OPS.
Having a healthy Hernández in October has proven to be an advantage for the Dodgers, and it looks like he will be back for postseason run.
