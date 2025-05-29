Dodgers Manager Provides 'Concerning' Update on Key Reliever
Evan Phillips' fifth season with the Dodgers was off to a promising start.
The 30-year-old right-hander had not allowed a run in seven appearances (5.2 innings) to begin the 2025 campaign. He had allowed only four hits and two walks while striking out two batters.
Add it all up, and the former closer was looking like he could be trusted with high-leverage innings again — a steadying presence for a Dodger bullpen that's blown an NL-leading 11 saves.
Phillips, 30, was placed on the 15-day injured list May 7 with right forearm discomfort. He hasn't pitched since. And with each day that goes by without Phillips beginning a throwing program, memories of his hot start fade further into the past.
“It’s starting to get a little concerning,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters, including Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group, at Citi Field. “I don’t know how long we can give it until he can attempt to start playing catch again. I’m getting a little kind of concerned, but hoping for the best.”
Phillips was 5-1 with a 3.62 ERA in 61 regular-season appearances in 2024. He was 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in five postseason appearances (6.2 innings) last October, before a shoulder injury ended his season just shy of the World Series.
While the Dodgers continued their march to the championship, Phillips was diagnosed with a small tear in the tendon of his right rotator cuff. His offseason throwing work was delayed until January.
The Dodgers began their schedule in Tokyo with two games against the Cubs on March 18 and 19 — one week ahead of every other team. As a result, the start of Phillips' regular season was delayed.
Despite his slow ramp up to the season, Phillips still managed to land back on the injured list a month into the new season.
The main concern underlying a diagnosis of forearm inflammation is a damaged tendon or ligament connected to the pitcher's elbow. If Phillips has any structural damage, however, it hasn't been revealed publicly.
Phillips said he received a PRP injection in his shoulder in November 2024. Three weeks ago, he received another. Now, the Dodgers will continue to wait and see if the pain in his forearm abates.
