Series Based on Shohei Ohtani/Ippei Mizuhara Gambling Scandal Takes Huge Step Forward
Lionsgate TV chairman Kevin Beggs addressed the entertainment firm's upcoming TV show about the Shohei Ohtani/Ippei Mizuhara gambling scandal in a Q&A with The Ankler's Lesley Goldberg that published Wednesday.
"A year ago, Lionsgate TV announced it was developing a TV show about the Shohei Ohtani gambling scandal involving his former interpreter," Goldberg said. "He’s easily among the biggest sports stars in the world. Has it sold yet?"
"It has sold," Beggs said. "Can’t say to whom because we’re still negotiating the deal. But the momentum around it just grew and the auspices are fantastic. It’s bananas how big he is."
Ohtani, the reigning National League Most Valuable Player, led the Dodgers to the World Series championship in his first season in Los Angeles. His $100 million endorsement portfolio dwarfs that of any other baseball player.
"When we can announce, we will, and we can’t wait to get started on writing it and really diving in — we had a ton of research done; all of it is wild," Beggs continued. "Most people don’t even know the full story. And there’s probably different opinions about the truth, which is never a bad thing for this kind of show. But we are super excited about it, glad that we landed a partner."
Mizuhara, whom the Dodgers fired as Ohtani's interpreter in March 2024, was sentenced to 57 months in prison by a federal judge in February.
Mizuhara lied to Ohtani's bank about his identity in order to steal nearly $17 million from Ohtani — mostly to pay down his gambling debt.
The shocking scandal unfolded in real time, inviting questions about Ohtani's connection to an illegal sports bookmaker that dogged him for weeks, until the government released the full results of its investigation into Mizuhara.
“With a strong track record of creating daring, boundary-pushing series, Lionsgate Television is the perfect partner to bring this unbelievable story to the screen,” producer Scott Delman said in May 2024. “In addition, Albert (Chen)’s extensive sports journalism background will enable us to connect the dots to make sense of the startling turn of events we’ve seen play out on the world stage.”
Chen and Delman were announced as the creative team behind the scripted drama series.
Many such series are developed without ever seeing the light of day. This one, it seems, has legs.
