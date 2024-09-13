Dodgers Sign Former A's, Tigers Pitcher To Minor League Contract
The Los Angeles Dodgers have added some extra depth to their pitching staff, signing minor league free agent left-hander Zach Logue.
Logue started for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday night and threw three innings, allowing five hits and one run. He didn't walk a batter and struck out one.
Oklahoma City broadcaster/communications director Alex Freeman announced the news of the signing on social media.
Logue has spent brief time in the major leagues throughout his professional career. He spent the 2022 season with the Oakland Athletics, appearing in 14 games.
He started 10 of those games and posted a collective ERA of 6.79. Logue wasn't very effective in the 57 innings he saw with Oakland but was able to land with the Detroit Tigers for the 2023 season.
The left-hander appeared in three games for Detroit and posted an even worse ERA of 7.36. He only appeared in 11 innings before he was designated for assignment, eventually clearing waivers and electing free agency.
This past offseason, Logue signed with the Atlanta Braves and has been in their minor league system since. He had multiple appearances on the active roster for the Braves this season, but never got into any games for the team.
Atlanta designated him for assignment in early September and he entered free agency after clearing waivers. This allowed the Dodgers to pick him up and perhaps he can help the big league club down the line as a depth option. Logue isn't eligible to compete for the Dodgers this postseason, and would need to be added to the 40-man roster to pitch for them in September.
With the Braves' Triple-A affiliate, Logue put up an ERA of 2.68 over 23 games, making 12 starts along the way.
The Dodgers are hoping that he can give them more of the same, if not even better results down the line. Logue could be used to help the Dodgers ease their bullpen or starting rotation down the stretch of the season.
Los Angeles has seen plenty of injuries to its pitching staff all year long, so giving them some extra days off here and there could be helpful. With there only being a few weeks left in the regular season, any extra arms are welcomed in the Dodgers clubhouse.
The Dodgers just got starting pitcher Yoshonobu Yamamoto back from injury but still have to wait to see if Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, and Gavin Stone all can return for the postseason. It's been a tough ride for the Dodgers injury-wise but they have managed to stay afloat, holding a five-game lead in the National League West division.