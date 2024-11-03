2 Dodgers Announce Retirement After World Series Win
Two Los Angeles Dodgers players confirmed they were officially going out on top by retiring after the Dodgers' World Series win over the New York Yankees. The two players helped the Dodgers win their eighth title, and celebrated during the team's victory parade in Los Angeles on Friday.
Reliever Daniel Hudson announced his retirement on Wednesday after the Dodgers became victorious. Hudson previously won the World Series in 2019 with the Washington Nationals, but returned to the Dodgers for the 2024 season to go after another ring.
"This was the only reason I came back," Hudson said of the World Series. "To go out on top. And that's what's happening."
Hudson pitched in two games during the Dodgers' World Series victory. Hudson appeared for the first time this World Series in Game 3, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out two over 0.2 innings. He did struggle in his final appearance, giving up four earned runs during the Dodgers' lone World Series loss in Game 4.
Over his final season, and his fourth overall season as a Dodger, Hudson went 6-2 with a 3.00 ERA, 63 strikeouts, and 10 saves over 65 games.
Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier previously announced his plans to retire after the 2024 season before he joined the Dodgers. When Kiermaier was still a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, he announced his plans to hang it up after the season.
Kiermaier was traded to the Dodgers less than a week later, and would go on to win his first career World Series as his last hurrah. The Dodgers left Kiermaier off of the World Series roster, but he did appear in four games during the National League Championship Series. Kiermaier recorded two runs during the 2024 postseason.
"What a time to be alive!" Kiermaier wrote on X after the World Series. "Endin my career out as WORLD SERIES CHAMPS! All credit goes to my amazing teammates! Thank you Dodgers for the best opportunity i could ever hope for! Champs forever!"
Kiermaier hit .203 with 12 hits, seven runs, one home run, and eight RBIs over 34 games with the Dodgers after he was traded to the team. The 34-year-old goes out a four-time Gold Glove winner, a Platinum Glove winner, and most importantly, a World Series champion.