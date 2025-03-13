3 Dodgers Among Top Players MLB Stars Say They Want to Play With
Each year during spring training, Major League Baseball beat writers from MLB.com collect answers to various questions, putting together some of the most intriguing surveys.
This spring, more than 100 players across the league were asked the following question: Who is a player you’ve never had as a teammate who you would most like to play with?
In exchange for anonymity, players were candid with their answers and three Los Angeles Dodgers were among the six most popular answers.
Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Clayton Kershaw were all six answers. Betts and Ohtani were tied for No.1, and Kershaw tied for fourth.
One player summed up Betts quite simply: "He's such a good athlete and a good guy.”
“Just watching him play the game, and from what I've heard, the respect he gets from everybody,” one NL reliever said.
“That guy is like the freakin' mayor,” another NL outfielder said. “And hearing that Mookie Betts is a fan of my game is pretty special to me. He's super gracious.”
As for Ohtani, most want to play alongside him to see history be made every day.
“I would love to play with him, just to see what he does every day,” an AL first baseman said.
“He's this day and age's Babe Ruth,” one NL outfielder said of Ohtani. “He's pretty special.”
Kershaw's status within the baseball community is legendary. He has secured his place in Dodgers history and baseball history as one of the best pitchers to ever play the game.
“I would love to pick his mind about pitching,” said one starter from an NL rival.
“Probably not a ton of years left, but I idolize him and would love to share a clubhouse with him,” an AL reliever said.
“I grew up in California, he's obviously a legend, and everyone says how great he is as a person and teammate,” an AL starter said.
All three players have impacted baseball in more way than one. Betts is an eight-time All-Star, seven-time Silver Slugger, and six-time Gold Glover who won the American League MVP in 2018.
Ohtani is coming off the first 50/50 season in MLB history and is returning to two-way status this season.
Kershaw has only worn a Dodgers jersey and several players would love to play behind him rather than look silly striking out on a nasty curveball.
