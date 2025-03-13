Former Dodgers Top Prospect Flameout Continuing Career in Mexico
The Tigers de Quintana Roo in the Mexican League have signed a former Los Angeles Dodgers prospect, according to a Spanish-language MiLB.com article.
Willie Calhoun, now 30, was a fourth-round pick by the Dodgers in the 2015 draft and quickly rose through their prospect rankings, reaching No. 4 overall by 2017.
Calhoun appeared in 68 games last season with the Los Angeles Angels, where he hit .245/.315/.380 with five homers through 254 plate appearances.
Calhoun's career batting line now sits at .241/.303/.399 over more than 1,300 plate appearances —below expectations for a player whose value is largely tied to his offense. While Calhoun can fill in at first base or a corner outfield spot, he’s primarily a designated hitter.
Despite his rapid ascent, he never advanced beyond Triple-A with the Dodgers. At the 2017 trade deadline, he was the centerpiece of a deal that sent him, A.J. Alexy, and Brendon Davis to the Rangers in exchange for right-hander Yu Darvish. While Alexy and Davis were lower-tier prospects in the organization, Calhoun was the key piece in the trade.
Calhoun spent a little more than five years with the Rangers, appearing in 253 games and posting a .241 batting average. In limited action during his final year, he hit .136 with one home run and two RBIs across 18 games. A little over a month after being optioned to Triple-A, he was designated for assignment, went unclaimed on waivers, and was outrighted to Round Rock, where he batted .217 with five home runs in 22 games.
In June 2022, the Rangers sent Calhoun to the San Francisco Giants. Since then he has appeared in games with the New York Yankees and Angels.
Calhoun’s strongest MLB season came in 2019 when he played 83 games for Texas, hitting .269/.323/.524 with 21 home runs, 48 RBIs, and an .848 OPS. Since then, he hasn’t hit more than six homers in a single season. Most recently, he batted .245 with five home runs, 20 RBIs, and a .695 OPS for the Halos in 2024.
Now, he’s set to continue his career in Mexico, likely aiming for a return to the majors.
