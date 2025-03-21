3 Former Dodgers Have Been Deemed 3 Inches Shorter Following New MLB Measurements
Major League Baseball has updated its height measurements ahead of the 2025 season due to the ABS challenge system. Three former Los Angeles Dodgers were greatly impacted.
Three ex-Dodgers — Gavin Lux, Connor Wong, and Tucker Barnhart — were shortened by three inches based on the new statistics.
Lux went from 6-foot-2 to 5-foot-11, Wong went from 6-foot-1 to 5-foot-10, and Barnhart went from 5-foot-11 to 5-foot-8.
MLB took a look at all player heights as they wanted everything to be more accurate so the computerized strike zone would reflect each player's "true strike zone." No players "lost" more height than these three former Dodgers.
Lux, a two-time World Series champion with the Dodgers, was traded to the Cincinnati Reds this offseason in a somewhat surprising move. The Dodgers signed Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim, and shortly thereafter moved on from Lux, last year's starting second baseman.
Lux is looking forward to proving L.A. wrong this year.
“Always, I think you have that chip on your shoulder,” Lux said this offseason. “I think you always want to prove that you can play on the left side of the infield, you can hit lefties, whatever that chip is. Every guy has a different chip. For me, I think that’s one of them.”
As for Wong, he was one of the players traded to the Boston Red Sox in the Mookie Betts deal. Wong is the lone player from the package still with Boston, and is coming off his best year as a pro in 2024, as he slashed .280/.333/.425 with 13 home runs, 52 runs batted in, and an OPS of .758.
As for Barnhart, he spent very little time in the Dodgers organization, appearing in just seven Triple-A games in 2023. He's spent the majority of his career with the Reds. He's currently with the Texas Rangers organization.
