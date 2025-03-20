Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Place Another Pitcher on 60-Day Injured List, Option 4 Players to Triple-A

Noah Camras

Mar 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman (33)warms up for a spring training game between the Oakland Athletics at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images
Mar 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman (33)warms up for a spring training game between the Oakland Athletics at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a couple roster moves over their finals days in Japan before heading back to L.A. to continue spring training and get set for domestic Opening Day.

More news: Dodgers Could Trade Right-Handed Flamethrower This Year, Says Insider

First, ahead of the series finale, the Dodgers added right-handed pitcher Matt Sauer to the 40-man and active rosters.

To make room for him on the active roster, left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski was optioned to Triple-A. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw was moved to the 60-day injured list.

Kershaw isn't expected to return until late May at the earliest, so this move didn't come as a surprise as he recovers from two offseason surgeries.

After the second and final game of the Tokyo Series, the Dodgers then optioned Sauer and two others to Triple-A. Heading to Oklahoma City alongside Sauer were outfielder James Outman and right-handed pitcher Landon Knack, who pitched two shutout innings in the Dodgers' 6-3 win in Japan.

Neither Outman nor Sauer appeared in either of the Tokyo Series games.

More news: Former Dodgers Outfielder Turned Rival Signs With Major NL Powerhouse

The Dodgers had 14 position players and 12 pitchers on their active roster for the Tokyo Series. Outman won't be replaced by anyone, as the position player roster will now be at 13 with him going to the minor leagues.

As for the pitchers, the Dodgers needed to make room for three starters in right-handed pitchers Tyler Glasnow and Dustin May and left-handed pitcher Blake Snell, who were all on the exempt list. Now, they will all be added ahead of domestic Opening Day on March 27.

More news: Dave Roberts Declines to Name Everyday Starter for 2 Key Positions

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.

Published
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Dodgers. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 

Home/News