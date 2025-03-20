Dodgers Place Another Pitcher on 60-Day Injured List, Option 4 Players to Triple-A
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a couple roster moves over their finals days in Japan before heading back to L.A. to continue spring training and get set for domestic Opening Day.
First, ahead of the series finale, the Dodgers added right-handed pitcher Matt Sauer to the 40-man and active rosters.
To make room for him on the active roster, left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski was optioned to Triple-A. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw was moved to the 60-day injured list.
Kershaw isn't expected to return until late May at the earliest, so this move didn't come as a surprise as he recovers from two offseason surgeries.
After the second and final game of the Tokyo Series, the Dodgers then optioned Sauer and two others to Triple-A. Heading to Oklahoma City alongside Sauer were outfielder James Outman and right-handed pitcher Landon Knack, who pitched two shutout innings in the Dodgers' 6-3 win in Japan.
Neither Outman nor Sauer appeared in either of the Tokyo Series games.
The Dodgers had 14 position players and 12 pitchers on their active roster for the Tokyo Series. Outman won't be replaced by anyone, as the position player roster will now be at 13 with him going to the minor leagues.
As for the pitchers, the Dodgers needed to make room for three starters in right-handed pitchers Tyler Glasnow and Dustin May and left-handed pitcher Blake Snell, who were all on the exempt list. Now, they will all be added ahead of domestic Opening Day on March 27.
