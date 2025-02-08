$74M Trade Target Posts Video of Former Dodgers, Red Sox Star Amid Rumors
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had an eventful offseason to say the least.
Especially for a team that was crowned champions of the baseball world mere months ago, the amount of reinforcements made to a championship-tested roster is formidable to the rest of the league.
Adding Cy-Young award winners, international talent, some of the league's best relievers, and bringing back key pieces from the franchise's eighth World Series run, are just a few of the reasons why the Dodgers are further establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with.
Los Angeles doesn't appear to be done quite yet.
An All-Star on a team that doesn't seem too keen on paying the remaining salary of his contract is a seemingly perfect fit for the Dodgers, who have never been a stranger to spending big on top-talent.
The fit seems even more perfect when said All-Star is making social media posts that are allegedly pointed to Los Angeles.
Nolan Arenado is an eight-time All-Star for the St. Louis Cardinals and is once again linked to the Dodgers.
A longtime trade target since his days with the Colorado Rockies, Arenado posted photos on his Instagram account in December with the song "dodger blue" by Los Angeles-based rapper Kendrick Lamar.
The latest saga of Arenado drama occurred last night when he made another post to his Instagram.
The newest post featured no commentary, no song, but a video of MLB veteran Manny Ramírez hitting a home run.
The video looks to be from Ramírez's stint in Cleveland where he spent eight seasons before making his way to the Boston Red Sox for another eight. From Boston, Ramírez was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers and spent three productive seasons there.
This home run video could in fact be a sign that he too wants to be traded from a longtime team and make his way to the Dodgers as L.A. has recently reengaged in talks to acquire the infielder.
In addition to his All-Star selection, Arenado has earned five Silver Slugger awards, 10 Gold Glove honors, and six Platinum Glove awards.
Originally from Newport Beach, Arenado hopes to finally achieve his dream of playing for the hometown boys in blue.
