Dodgers Have Hilariously Petty Giveaways Scheduled for Padres Series at Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers are having a lot of fun this offseason.
Not just in terms of the sheer amount of talent brought to a team coming off its eighth World Series victory, but in the form of a regular season giveaway.
Giveaways have been a staple at Dodger Stadium for years ranging from bobbleheads, inflatable chairs, coasters, fleece blankets, and many other souvenirs the great minds behind the promotional calendar come up with.
In what one can only imagine was no coincidence, there are some hilarious giveaways scheduled when the San Diego Padres come to town in June.
The first time the Padres travel to L.A. on June 16, fans will be met with the bobblehead giveaway of newly-signed Cy Young award-winner Blake Snell.
Snell was a member of the Friars from 2021-2023. He won his second Cy Young award in that 2023 season with San Diego.
The first 40,000 fans to enter Chavez Ravine will receive a bobblehead, but that isn't where the fun stops for L.A. Fans can return the next to receiver another seemingly on-the-nose giveaway.
The June 17. matchup against San Diego will feature a World Series replica trophy giveaway.
This is perhaps a shot at the Padres' zero World Series championships in franchise history despite being contenders in 2022 and 2024. The Dodgers eliminated San Diego in five games in the NLDS on their way to the World Series last season.
The next day, to round out the San Diego series, there is one last shot at the Padres being taken by the promotional giveaway team.
June 18 will feature the Dodgers wearing gold player jerseys commemorating the World Series. This seems to be another reminder to San Diego that Dodgers are the reigning champions, meanwhile the Padres have yet to win a World Series.
In such a historic offseason thus far, the Dodgers are showing no signs of slowing down after the World Series. The giveaways are just a small reminder that the Dodgers are not idly sitting by in hopes to become baseball's first repeat champions in 25 years.
