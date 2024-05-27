A Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Could Be On The Move This Trade Deadline
Former Dodgers infielder Justin Turner could be on the market this trade deadline. The Toronto Blue Jays are possibly selling this summer. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the news.
The Toronto Blue Jays are the team buyers are keeping their eye on at the trade deadline knowing they could move first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette, DH Justin Turner, outfielders George Springer and Kevin Kiermaier, closer Jordan Romano and starters Yusei Kikuchi and Chris Bassitt.
Turner, a former fan favorite in Los Angeles, has been a great addition to the Canadian club. He is slashing .288/.364/.466 and was considered a steal at $8 million for one year.
If the Blue Jays trade him at the deadline, he would be considered a rental but would be a great addition for his leadership, skills, and experience in the playoffs. He is responsible for some of the biggest moments in Dodgers playoff history in recent years.
Although he isn’t necessarily in his prime, Turner is third on his squad with a .222 batting average, third in doubles (nine), fourth in hits (34), and fifth with 18 RBIs. He ranks that high despite being in one of the worst slumps of his career in May.
He was one of the hottest hitters out of the gate with a .298/.376/.511 slash line with four home runs, eight doubles, and 15 RBIs through 94 at-bats before the calendar turned over into May.
The Blue Jays will need him to turn up the heat in the batter’s box if they are looking to trade him at the deadline and get a good return.