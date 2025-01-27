Analyst Thinks Dodgers' Andrew Friedman is 7th-Best Executive in MLB
MLB Network's Christopher Russo isn't impressed with the Los Angeles Dodgers' masterpiece offseason. Russo ranked the best decision makers in the MLB, and Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman was ranked No. 7.
The Dodgers have engineered arguably one of the best offseasons in sports history, and yet Russo ranked Dave Dombrowski, Alex Anthopoulos, Mike Rizzo, Brian Cashman, David Stearns, and Erik Neander all before Friedman.
Friedman's resume during his Dodgers tenure is unmatched. Since he assumed the role in 2014, the Dodgers have won two World Series, four National League pennants, and eight division titles. The Dodgers have essentially set the bar for other organizations.
While many defending champions would have accepted a slower offseason, the Dodgers have acted with a sense of urgency as if they hadn't even reached the postseason.
The pitching staff was the Dodgers' weakness heading into October, with just three starting pitchers and an overworked bullpen, many projected Los Angeles to make a first-round exit. However, the Dodgers some how won the World Series with an injury-riddled pitching staff.
The organization made pitching a priority this winter, signing ace Blake Snell, Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki, reliever Tanner Scott, reliever Kirby Yates, and retaining reliever Blake Treinen.
The Dodgers' success this winter is because of the mindset Friedman had going into the offseason.
“For us going into this offseason, it was, ‘Let’s do everything we can on the front end. Let’s be as aggressive as we can be and be in a position where we don’t have to go to market in July,’” Friedman said Thursday at an introductory press conference for newly-acquired Tanner Scott.
“Obviously things can happen, you never know,” Friedman added. “But that’s our game plan. To have a really talented team as we head into spring training, give that team a chance to jell and bond together, and not need to go to market in July when prices are two times what they are at other times.”
But the Dodgers goal is not to win the offseason. The goal is to build baseball's next dynasty.
