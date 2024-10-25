Andrew Friedman Reveals Whether Shohei Ohtani Will Pitch for Dodgers in World Series
Speculation has been swirling about the possibility of Shohei Ohtani making his postseason pitching debut during the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
But on Thursday, Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, addressed those rumors in a radio interview, putting them to rest.
Ohtani has been playing catch on flat ground throughout the playoffs, which led to some wondering if he might return to the mound sooner than expected. However, any notion of Ohtani progressing beyond that can be officially ruled out.
After undergoing his second major elbow surgery, Ohtani has been limited to designated hitter duties this season. While he's reached a stage in his recovery where pitching is technically possible, it’s in everyone's best interest for him to focus on hitting for now.
Even baseball legend Randy Johnson believes the smart move is to hold off on having Ohtani pitch. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Johnson explained, "If I were ownership or management or whatever with the Dodgers, I would just let him continue to be the offensive force that he's been for the Dodgers. Then I would go into spring training and see where he's at. Hopefully, he can be a big part of the rotation next year."
Ohtani hasn’t taken the mound since Aug. 23, 2023, following his second Tommy John surgery — his first was back in 2018. While there’s excitement around the possibility of him returning to the mound, even his teammates recognize it might not be the right time.
Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow echoed similar thoughts on Foul Territory, saying, "When you consider the long term, and that it’s his second Tommy John surgery, plus the fact he signed a massive deal, it’s probably not the best idea to rush him back. What he’s been doing as a hitter has been incredible, and I’m sure if you asked him, he’d be ready, but it's more of a collective decision."
Glasnow went on to say, "Getting back into pitching form takes time—throwing bullpens, facing live hitters—and while I don’t doubt Shohei could come in and dominate, it’s likely best to wait. I’d be surprised if it happens, but I know he could do it if needed."
In the end, Friedman made it clear: “He is a one-way player for the next 10 days, and then he will go back to being a two-way player.”