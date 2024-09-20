Dodgers News: Will Shohei Ohtani Pitch in 2024? Andrew Friedman, Brandon Gomes Weigh In
Shohei Ohtani has done everything a designated hitter can do to wrap up a Most Valuable Player award, and then some.
Thursday in Miami, Ohtani went 6 for 6 with three home runs, 10 RBIs, and two stolen bases. He became the first member of baseball's 50-50 club, and set a franchise single-season record for home runs (51) in the process.
Not for nothing, the Dodgers officially clinched a postseason berth by beating the Marlins 20-4. Although that was all but a given, manager Dave Roberts took a moment to acknowledge the occasion after the game with a champagne toast. The Dodgers' magic number to clinch the National League West is six.
Now that the postseason berth is official, it's time to look ahead to October. Perhaps no question is more pressing than who will comprise the Dodgers' 13-man pitching staff.
Finding innings among a beleaguered, injury-worn group will be difficult. Manager Dave Roberts has indicated Yoshinobu Yamamoto will pitch on no fewer than five days' rest. Clayton Kershaw is attempting to rush back from a bone spur in his left big toe. Jack Flaherty, Walker Buehler and perhaps Landon Knack will likely have to step up to overcome the limits on the Dodgers' other starters.
The Dodgers have a pitcher on their active roster who's collected American League Cy Young Award votes in the past in Ohtani. He hasn't pitched all year — and only recently began throwing off a mound — as he works back from an internal brace procedure last September.
Manager Dave Roberts at least left the door open a crack when he told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that it was a longshot for Ohtani to pitch in October.
More recently, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes tried their hardest to close that door altogether.
The idea of making Ohtani an option to pitch in the postseason is not likely to even be mentioned in the meeting, Friedman told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.
"Right now he’s thrown about five bullpens, which is the equivalent of January, late January in his progression (in a normal offseason buildup) and October lines up at some point middle to late for live BPs like pitchers do when they come to spring training," Friedman told Plunkett.
Gomes told MLB Network Friday that It's "not in the plans as of now."
The Dodgers won't need Ohtani to pitch if he has more games like Thursday's.