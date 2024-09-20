Dodgers News: Will Shohei Ohtani Pitch in 2024? Andrew Friedman, Brandon Gomes Weigh In

Since RBI became official in 1920, only one MLB player has had, over the course of his entire career (same game or not),



a game with 10+ RBI

a game with 6+ hits

a game with 5+ XBH

a game with 3+ HR

a game with 2+ SB



That one player is Shohei Ohtani. He did all of it today.