Another Key Dodgers Pitcher Expected to Open Season on Injured List
The Los Angeles Dodgers have little to be upset about this offseason.
That should be the case for most teams coming off a World Series victory, but specifically for Los Angeles, as they have retooled their roster in such a way that they look to further dominate the sport in 2025.
More news: Dodgers' $66 Million All-Star Predicted to Be Biggest Bust of 2025 Season
What the ball club is not happy about is something that repeatedly tried to bring them down last season: Pitching injuries.
The front office addressed this issue by adding Cy Young award winners, international stars, and feared relievers to the pitching roster, but one of L.A.'s most effective acquisitions from last season will likely start 2024 on the injured list.
Michael Kopech came to L.A. as a result of a trade deadline move with the Chicago White Sox. This was the same deal that acquired NLCS MVP Tommy Edman, as well.
Kopech had dealt with elbow inflammation since the postseason, but it was nothing to sideline him as he had a productive October and was a key arm on the road to the franchise's eighth championship. It appears he is no longer on schedule to be healthy by Opening Day.
This is another blow to the bullpen, especially with the recent news that Evan Phillips is also behind schedule in his rotator cuff recovery, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.
Kopech didn't seem to be in despair regarding his return, but still noted he is behind in the process.
More news: Dodgers Benefitting From Major MLB Rule Change Involving Shohei Ohtani
“It’s nothing serious,” Kopech said to Plunkett. “I was dealing with a little of it last year during the postseason. … But then with trying to deal with that this offseason and also having some illness and ailments across my family it kind of slowed down my progress. I’m just a little behind is all it is.
"It’s not anything I’m concerned about as far as injury or anything like that. We had a tough January and it kind of made me put a halt to my training.”
When asked if he would start the year on the IL, Kopech didn't seem confident but told Plunkett about his uncertainty.
“More than likely. I don’t really know,” Kopech said. “Things could happen quickly and I could be ready for our home opener. I’m not really sure, though, so it’s hard for me to say that definitively and be sure about it.”
More news: Clayton Kershaw Agrees to Contract With Dodgers, Joins LA at Spring Training
For more Dodgers news, head over toDodgers on SI.