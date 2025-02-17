Dodgers' $66 Million All-Star Predicted to Be Biggest Bust of 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers have not received a lot of bad news this offseason.
In fact, the sheer dominance displayed since hoisting the franchise's eighth World Series trophy has created an ever-increasing divide between L.A. and the rest of MLB.
There were obvious gaps last season in pitching with the countless injuries to key pieces on the roster, but those have been filled this offseason with Cy Young award-winners, international phenoms, and clear-cut closers.
The outfield may have had a case that it needed more depth, but by bringing in productive veterans, key free agents, and core pieces from last season, the Dodgers have proven that it will not hamper their title chase in 2025.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter seems to believe that one of the fan favorites brought back on a lucrative contract will be a liability this season.
October hero Teoscar Hernández is the point of Reuter's criticism as he predicts why he would be a bust in 2025.
Fans know that after a down year with the Seattle Mariners in 2023, Hernández came to L.A. on a one-year deal. It was essentially a 'prove it' type year for Hernández as he was originally looking for a multi-year deal.
With a career-high 33 home runs in the regular season and a World Series batting average of .350, he not only proved his value, but earned a three-year, $66 million deal this offseason.
Reuter's critiques are that Hernández had a hard-hit rate drop in 2024 (49.4 to 46.8 percent), and a drop in average exit velocity (91.3 to 90.6 mph).
Hernández is coming off career highs in WAR (4.3), home runs (33), and tied a career mark in stolen bases with 12. His OPS of .840 and 99 RBIs were the highest they have been since the 2021 season.
That 2021campaign was also the last time Hernández earned a Silver Slugger award and an All-Star selection, both of which he earned in 2024.
With all the deals Los Angeles has made this offseason, it doesn't seem likely that they would have offered a three-year deal to someone the organization believes will fail in 2025.
