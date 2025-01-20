Blake Snell Has Epic Response to Giants Fans Who Slammed Him for Joining Dodgers
When Blake Snell signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers less than a month after the World Series, it was evident both parties were eager to join forces.
More news: Newest Dodgers Infielder Reveals Major Goal for 2025 Season
Snell, a two-time Cy Young winner, became teammates of one of the best lineups in baseball with the top of the order featuring Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman. While Snell is somewhat of an NL West journeyman, the ace has quickly embraced the famous Los Angeles mantra to "bleed blue."
Since signing with the Dodgers, Snell has posted several pictures of himself donning the uniform. He's also been outspoken toward fans who aren't fond of his decision to join the reigning World Series champions.
Snell recently posted a photo of himself working out with his Little League team. San Francisco Giants fans have been seething since Snell left for a division rival, but one fan in particular chose to bash Snell on Instagram.
The fan commented: “Yeah we were following you when you were with the Giants. But sadly you choose (money) over greatness.”
Snell didn't hold back when he replied to the fan, saying, “Go Dodgers” with a blue heart emoji, and then continued, “Be upset with your team. Don’t hate when you don’t know anything other than where I signed.”
At Snell's introductory press conference, his excitement was evident as he put on a freshly made Dodgers jersey.
“It was really easy, just because me and [my partner] Haeley wanted to live here,” Snell said. “It’s something we’ve been talking about for a while. And when you look at the team, you look at what they’ve built, what they’re doing, it’s just something you want to be a part of."
That feeling of excitement was mutual.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said the organization believes Snell will only improve in Los Angeles.
“With a guy that’s enjoyed that much success, usually in major league free agency, you’re buying the back-side of a guy’s career, the accomplishments that they have had,” Friedman said. “With Blake, one thing that’s really exciting for us is, for as much success as he’s had, we feel like there’s more in there and a lot of upside beyond what he’s done to this point, and the impact that can have on us and our quest to win a World Series this year, and as many years as we can see out.”
More news: MLB Analyst Thinks Dodgers Have Worst Chance to Land Roki Sasaki Among Finalists