MLB Analyst Thinks Dodgers Have Worst Chance to Land Roki Sasaki Among Finalists
The Roki Sasaki sweepstakes are already proving to be one of the most enticing offseason storylines in recent memory.
Despite the drama, unspecified homework assignments, and constant rumors, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Toronto Blue Jays remain the final trio of teams in contention to land the phenom.
The defending champions have always been seen as a favorite to land the 23-year-old.
Sasaki would potentially join not just a roster, but a pitching rotation consisting of two of his World Baseball Classic teammates in Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Some baseball analysts see this as a detriment.
Despite having their second meeting with Sasaki on Tuesday, MLB analyst and former MLB general manager Steve Phillips thinks that the Dodgers have the worst shot of the three finalists to land the right hander.
Phillips, choosing San Diego at No. 1 and Toronto at No. 2, claimed that Sasaki might have "less impact" in the shadows of Ohtani and Yamamoto.
He also discussed the monetary aspect, which is a hot topic of interest surrounding the Sasaki sweepstakes.
If the phenom did choose L.A., there could theoretically be less endorsement and marketing opportunities as Phillips explained. However, if money were the main reason for Sasaki coming to MLB, one could argue he would have waited until turning 25.
As Sasaki is not yet 25, he is limited to each team's international bonus pool ranging from $5.1 million to roughly $7.5 million. Los Angeles and the now-eliminated-from-Sasaki-contention San Francisco Giants are at the bottom of the league with $5.1 million, while San Diego boasts a pool of around $6.2 million.
Since Yamamoto was over 25 when he came to MLB, he was able to ink a massive contract in line with his massive talent at 12 years, $325 million.
A main reason for Phillips selecting the San Diego Padres as No. 1 in the sweepstakes was Yu Darvish.
Darvish, another former World Baseball Classic teammate of Sasaki, is known to be, "a godfather-like figure" to the right-hander and has made it known he wants Sasaki to land in San Diego.
“If there is an opportunity or if I am asked to join a meeting, I’m here in San Diego throughout the offseason," said Darvish. "So if there is a time or if they want me to come join a meeting, then, yeah, I’ll be happy to do that.”
Sasaki has a career ERA of 2.02 with 524 strikeouts to only 91 walks in his 414.2 innings pitched.
