Blake Snell Says 2025 Dodgers Are Better Than Superteam 2022 Padres He Played For
The Los Angeles Dodgers showcased their star-studded pitching staff Tuesday at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz.
At the center of it all was former San Diego Padres ace Blake Snell, who couldn’t help but reminisce about his former team while discussing his new one.
“That tells you how many starters we have in here," Snell said. “It’s crazy how good we’re going to be. I can’t wait to see what we really have. I thought when I was in San Diego in ’22 that was the best team I’ve played on, but not like this."
The rest of the rotation is loaded with talent but Shohei Ohtani and Clayton Kershaw won’t be part of the rotation just yet. Both are recovering from injuries and won’t pitch during Cactus League games.
Ohtani will remain the designated hitter for now, with manager Dave Roberts noting that once he returns to pitching, he’ll have more scheduled rest days. Last season, Ohtani missed only three games, but this spring, he won’t be running the bases.
Meanwhile, Kershaw’s contract became official on Thursday.
The Dodgers' newest addition that might sting the most for the Padres is Roki Sasaki. Armed with a 102-mph fastball and an elite splitter, Sasaki has the potential to become a dominant force in MLB.
“Oh my gosh," Dodgers veteran catcher Austin Barnes said after catching his bullpen session. “The fastball is a big fastball, it has a lot of carry and ride to it. The ball jumps at you.
“And the split-finger is different. I’ve never seen a pitch like that before. It’s hard to catch sometimes, it tumbles a lot, it moves all over the place. It goes in different directions. A crazy talent. It’s exciting to see what he’s going to do."
Last season, Sasaki went 10-5 with a 2.35 ERA for the Chiba Lotte Marines, striking out 129 batters in 111 innings. Despite his success, he believes there’s still room for improvement.
“My fastball and splitter are sort of the faces of my arsenal," Sasaki said, “and they weren’t initially at their best last year. So, I want to focus on just getting those back to their best and then mixing in the slider that will expand my repertoire as I go."
Fortunately for the Padres, they’ll only have to face the defending World Series champions once this spring. Their next matchup won’t come until June.
