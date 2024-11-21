Blockbuster Trade Proposal Brings All-Star Shortstop to Dodgers for Bobby Miller, More
Get your popcorn ready and maybe a cozy blanket because this trade proposal will make some Los Angeles Dodgers fan slightly uncomfortable.
Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report cooked up a series of trade proposals for Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa and mentioned the Dodgers as a potential trade partner.
If Correa moves this winter, though, it will be on his terms.
With a full no-trade clause, it's easy to picture him turning down any trade proposals to non-contenders, or perhaps teams like the San Francisco Giants or New York Mets. But the Dodgers? That’s a different story — it's a move that makes sense.
It makes sense from the outside but it is certainly a deal that the Dodger fans would lose sleep over.
Before joining the Twins, Correa was part of the 2017 Houston Astros team that was caught banging trash cans in order to cheat their way to a World Series victory over the Dodgers.
The Dodgers need a shortstop and Correa addresses that need. However, Miguel Rojas and Tommy Edman are both capable or sharing the load at the position in 2025.
"With the Twins for sale and no longer tied to a regional sports network, it's hard to imagine them moving Correa in anything other than a salary dump," Rymer wrote. "This move would accomplish that and save them from paying him over $30 million in each of the next four seasons."
Rymer goes on to propose tht the Dodgers send right-handed starting pitcher Bobby Miller and right-handed reliever Edgardo Henriquez to the Twins in exchange for Correa.
"Correa is too good to give up for nothing, though," Rymer added. "This is where Miller and Henriquez would come in, as both offer high-upside arms that the Twins could use immediately in 2025."
After an extremely rough season, it makes sense that the Dodgers might look to shop Miller with the plethora of arms remining in Los Angeles and names available on the market.
The Dodgers will be targeting some of the top, established names on the market, including Blake Snell, Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and others. They also have an interest in bringing Walker Buehler back. This was their plan even before considering international free agent Roki Sasaki.