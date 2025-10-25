Blue Jays Chant ‘We Don’t Need You’ at Shohei Ohtani in World Series Game 1 Win
As the Toronto Blue Jays put the finishing touches on an 11-4 clobbering of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Rogers Centre erupted into some vicious chants during superstar Shohei Ohtani's final at-bat with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.
"We don't need you" is what was echoed through the stadium before Ohtani was walked.
Blue Jays faithful had been letting Ohtani hear it all game, clearly still feeling the effects of the three-time MVP choosing the Dodgers over their squad ahead of his 2024 free agency decision.
