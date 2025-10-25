Inside The Dodgers

Blue Jays Chant ‘We Don’t Need You’ at Shohei Ohtani in World Series Game 1 Win

Oct 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning during game one of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning during game one of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
As the Toronto Blue Jays put the finishing touches on an 11-4 clobbering of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Rogers Centre erupted into some vicious chants during superstar Shohei Ohtani's final at-bat with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

"We don't need you" is what was echoed through the stadium before Ohtani was walked.

Blue Jays faithful had been letting Ohtani hear it all game, clearly still feeling the effects of the three-time MVP choosing the Dodgers over their squad ahead of his 2024 free agency decision.

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

