Bobby Miller Update: Dodgers Manager Provides Encouraging News on Pitcher
The Los Angeles Dodgers opened Cactus League play Thursday, and it unfortunately brought the first injury of spring training.
More news: Former Dodgers All-Star, World Series Champion Pitcher Signs With AL Contender
This offseason, the Dodgers conducted a deep dive study of the organization's recent history with pitching injuries. A total of 12 Dodgers pitchers landed on the injured list in 2024, and the front office hoped to find a solution to prevent myriad injuries from transpiring this season.
Nevertheless, the first pitching injury of Cactus League play was not from mechanics issues, a focus on velocity, or fatigue. Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller was hit in the head by a comebacker at 105.5 mph in the third inning of the matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
Miller fell to the floor and the ball ricocheted into left field. Thankfully, the 25-year-old was able to get up on his own accord and exited the game after throwing just 11 pitches.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed postgame Miller was in concussion protocol. The L.A. pitcher also gave a positive update via social media.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” Miller wrote on X. “Really means a lot. Scary moment I’m good! All praise to the man above can’t wait to get back on the mound.”
On Friday morning, Roberts gave additional updates on Miller's scary injury. Roberts revealed Miller arrived to camp with a bit of a headache, but was in a good spirits.
"Just talked to Bobby. He has a little bit of a headache, but there's no fracture," Roberts said. "He slept fine. Feels much better today than he did yesterday."
He added: "He certainly escaped in a lot of ways."
Miller was one of three starting pitchers looking to claim the No. 5 starting spot in the rotation, but his injury will likely sideline him in the competition. Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May are also competing for a the final spot in the rotation.
More news: MLB Insider Provides New Details on Dodgers, Cardinals Nolan Arenado Trade Talks
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.