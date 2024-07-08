Christian Walker Addresses Elevated Performance Against Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers would love to see Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker leave the National League West after his latest ridiculous series. Last week when the D-backs visited Dodger Stadium, the veteran went 8 for 13.
Arizona's first baseman has hit 19 homers at Dodger Stadium dating to 2018. He had five in this most recent series and has now slugged more home runs than anyone in their first 42 games at Dodger Stadium since it opened in 1962. His seven homers in a five-game span against the Dodgers are tied for the most ever with Willie Mays, Barry Bonds and Todd Helton.
“It’s just one of those things,” Walker told reporters. “There’s not a rhyme or reason to it … I think anytime you play well in a park, there’s a few parks around the league where something feels different about the batter’s box and maybe the lights, maybe just the visuals, but just one of those things, not really one specific thing.”
Walker moved into second place in the National League with 22 home runs, second in slugging percentage (.526), fourth in RBIs (62), and seventh in OPS (.871), but was snubbed of an All-Star selection on Sunday.
The good news for the Dodgers is that the D-backs won't play at Dodger Stadium again this season unless the two teams clash in the postseason.