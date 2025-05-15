Former Dodgers All-Star Faces Felony Battery Charges
Rafael Furcal, a National League All-Star in a five-year stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2006-11, is facing felony charges in Florida.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that Furcal, 47, turned himself in at the Broward County jail Wednesday and was released on bail. He is facing multiple charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and throwing a missile into a public or private dwelling or vehicle.
It is not known what led authorities to issue an arrest warrant for Furcal.
Furcal’s tenure with Los Angeles marked a dynamic chapter in his 14-year major league career. Signed as a free agent in December 2005, Furcal injected immediate energy into the Dodgers' lineup.
In his first season as a Dodger, Furcal posted a .300 batting average with 15 home runs, 32 doubles, and 37 stolen bases. That year he joined Jackie Robinson as one of two players in franchise history to achieve at least 196 hits, 37 steals, and 15 homers in a season.
Furcal's leadership earned him the inaugural Roy Campanella Award, voted on solely by his teammates, recognizing his spirit and leadership. His presence at shortstop was a stabilizing force for the Dodgers.
In 2008, Furcal battled a back injury that limited him to just 36 games. Despite the setback, he returned to form in 2009, hitting .269 with 165 hits and 12 stolen bases. His resilience continued into 2010, earning him an All-Star selection after a .300 batting average and 22 stolen bases in 97 games.
Furcal's performance declined in 2011. He had a .197 batting average in 37 games on July 31 when the Dodgers traded him to the St. Louis Cardinals. Furcal contributed to the Cardinals' World Series championship that same year.
Over his six seasons with the Dodgers, Furcal accumulated a .283 batting average, 44 home runs, 122 doubles, 109 stolen bases, and 711 hits in 617 games.
Furcal began his major league career in 2000 with the Atlanta Braves, who signed him as an amateur out of the Dominican Republic four years earlier.
From 2000-05, Furcal slashed .284/.348/.409 and stole 189 bases. In 2003 he made his first NL All-Star team and led the league in triples.
The solid start to Furcal's career was bookended by a journeyman's ending. From 2013-15, he played for three different teams, appearing only in 37 major league games with the Miami Marlins in 2014 during that span.
Furcal retired with the Kansas City Royals in 2015.
