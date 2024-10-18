Clayton Kershaw to Return in 2025, But Will it Be With Dodgers?
It's hard to imagine Clayton Kershaw in another team's uniform and the Los Angeles Dodgers won't have to after the future Hall of Famer announced his intent to return next season.
The 36-year-old has a $10 million player option for next year but faced a challenging 2024 season.
After undergoing left shoulder surgery, his return was delayed until July, allowing him to make just seven starts before a toe injury cut his season short in August. Kershaw finished the year with a 2-2 record, a 4.50 ERA, and 24 strikeouts over 30 innings pitched.
"Obviously, I had some tough luck with my foot this year, [but] I want to make use of this [shoulder] surgery," he told FOX Sports. "I don't want to have surgery and then shut it down. So, I'm going to come back next year, give it a go and see how it goes.
"My shoulder and elbow, everything, my arm feels great."
He also clarified where he would be playing when Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register asked him.
"I'm going to be a Dodger."
Kershaw had been working to stay active and prepare for a possible postseason return, but the team ultimately made the decision to shut him down. According to manager Dave Roberts, Kershaw’s injury was "actually getting worse."
While Kershaw acknowledged that surgery is "definitely in the conversation," no official plans have been made at this time.
Kershaw, set to turn 37 in March, stands second on the Dodgers' all-time wins list with 212 victories and holds the franchise record with 2,968 strikeouts—just 32 away from reaching the 3,000 mark.
The veteran holds a player option with the Dodgers for the 2025 season. If he exercises it, he’ll embark on his 18th year in Major League Baseball with the team that drafted him in 2006. The option for the 2025 season has a base salary of $5 million and potential performance-based incentives that could add up to $20 million.
Over his 17-year career, Kershaw has achieved nearly every accolade the game has to offer. He’s a 10-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young Award winner, Gold Glove recipient, five-time ERA leader, Triple Crown winner, MVP, and a World Series champion. The Dodgers are five wins away from Kershaw winning his second World Series champion.
The left-hander holds an impressive career record of 212-94 with a 2.50 ERA, the best among active starting pitchers. He also leads all current players with 15 career shutouts.