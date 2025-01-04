Cody Bellinger Shouts Out Dodgers Fan Favorite Free Agent in Yankees Presser
Longtime Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger found a new home for the 2025 season. The Chicago Cubs traded the 2019 National League MVP along with cash to the New York Yankees in exchange for right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet in December.
Although Bellinger is primarily a center fielder, the NL Gold Glove winner is a versatile addition to the Yankees. He can play in all three outfield positions and has made appearances at first base throughout his career. Across two seasons with the Cubs, Bellinger made 81 appearances at first base.
“I told [Yankees manager Aaron Boone] that wherever you need me to play, I’ll play,” Bellinger said at his introductory press conference. “Whether it’s left, center, or if [Aaron] Judge gets a DH day, I’ll play right. If you need me at first, I’ll play first. I enjoy doing that stuff. I think it helps the teams that I’m on win.”
More News: Tommy Edman Says He Hated Facing One Current Dodgers Pitcher
Bellinger credits his comfort with playing different positions to a former Los Angeles teammate. Bellinger played alongside utility Kiké Hernández on the Dodgers from 2017-20.
“I learned a lot from Kiké Hernández,” Bellinger said. “He’s probably one of the best players I’ve seen at being able to roam all around the field and just be above-average or excellent in all the positions he plays. I got to see how it’s possible, and I knew that I had the ability to do it.”
Bellinger parted ways with the Dodgers in 2022 after electing free agency, which was just one season before Hernández returned to the team after he signed with the Boston Red Sox as a free agent in 2021.
Hernández is a free agent again this offseason, and the Dodgers have yet to re-sign the two-time World Series champion. He has been open with his desire to stay with Los Angeles, with the supportive fanbase being a major factor in his love for the franchise. However, that may not be as plausible with the recent signing of Hyeseong Kim.
This season, Hernández played every position for the Dodgers except right field and catcher. He even pitched for the first time in the Major Leagues since 2018 with the Dodgers.
In his sole outing in 2018, Hernández served as a reliever in the 16th inning against the Philadelphia Phillies. He allowed third baseman Trevor Plouffe to hit his only home run with the Phillies. Plouffe launched a three-run walk off homer to win the game 7-4.
Six seasons later, Hernández found himself back on the mound with the Dodgers. He made four appearances out of the bullpen and logged a 4.15 ERA.
Although Hernández is not a Cy Young caliber pitcher, his versatility will be a strong asset to any MLB team that signs him this offseason.