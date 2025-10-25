Dave Roberts Calls Out Dodgers Offense: 'We Need To Be Better'
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts criticized his offense for their poor performance against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series.
The Los Angeles Dodgers began with a 2-0 lead after the first few innings. They forced starter Trey Yesavage into high pitch counts and kept up pressure on the bases with hits and walks.
After the third inning, the Dodgers only managed two hits, being shut down offensively by Yesavage and the relievers who followed.
More news: Why Are Blue Jays Fans Booing Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Ahead of World Series?
The Dodgers ended up losing 11-4, as the Jays scored nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, putting them in a big hole.
The offense was hardly the reason that the team lost, but Roberts emphasized their need for better at-bats throughout the batting order.
"Yeah, I think even you look back at the last couple of weeks, there's some pivotal at-bats that can flip games I think that we can be better at that," Roberts said.
"At times, I think that the offense looks great as far as building innings, but there's some key at-bats that you got to win pitches and use the other side of the field, get a hit, take a walk, whatever it might be.
"But I think that we can be better, we need to be better. Gausman, these guys are fired up. They're playing good baseball. So just 1 through 9 we just got to continue to take good at-bats and play good baseball and then we'll be fine."
More news: Dodgers Lose World Series Game 1 to Blue Jays in Embarrassing Fashion: Recap
The Dodgers have struggled with runners in scoring positions all postseason long, and it finally came back to haunt them in Game 1.
They went 3-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base.
Despite the loss, shortstop Mookie Betts felt the offense performed well overall, though they left some runs on the table that could have made a difference.
“I thought we did a pretty good job offensively,” Betts said.
“We had some good at-bats. When the game got out of hand, that probably changed a little bit. But early in the game I thought we did a pretty good job against Yesavage, getting him out. Their bullpen did a good job of shutting us down.
“That one inning we had bases loaded, that was probably a turning point in the game. Any time we get an opportunity like that – if you want to win – you should cash in.”
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news head over to Dodgers on SI.