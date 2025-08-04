Dave Roberts Doesn't Have An Answer for Mookie Betts' Season Long Struggles for Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he doesn't have any answers as to why All-Star shortstop Mookie Betts is having uncharacteristic trouble in the batter's box this season.
Betts has an OPS of .663 this season, and hasn't batted over .260 in a month all season, bar March. He has never finished a season with an OPS below .800. He hasn't recorded a hit in any of his last four games, and is 0-for-16 with a walk during that stretch.
“Honestly, no,” Roberts said when asked if he knew why Betts has struggled. “I know that he and the hitting coaches have been working diligently, consistently, intentionally. I think that the first thing, the easiest thing, to say is it’s a mechanical thing. So I guess kind of that’s where he’s at. But also I do believe that there’s a mental part of it, too, which is sort of beating him down a little bit, where I’m just trying to continue to instill my faith in him and confidence in him.”
Roberts has shuffled the batting order around over the last month, moving Betts into leadoff then back to second in Sunday's series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays, however it hasn't improved his performance.
The Dodgers' lineup will likely undergo some more movement upon the return of third baseman Max Muncy, who has been out since the beginning of July with a bone bruise. If Betts does end up dropping in the lineup upon his return, the Dodgers will hope he can get back on course before the postseason, where they will need all the help they can get in a competitive National League.
Before October though, they will have to focus on their next series against the St. Louis Cardinals at home, which begins Monday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
