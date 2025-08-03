Dodgers' Trade Deadline Acquisition Breaks Silence on Joining LA
Los Angeles Dodgers deadline day acquisition Brock Stewart spoke about what it meant to him to return to the organization.
The Dodgers acquired Stewart from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, bringing him back to the team which drafted him in 2014.
"To come to a winning team, defending champ, to help them defend that championship… I'm thrilled to be here," said Stewart ahead of their matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.
Stewart played for the Dodgers from 2016 to 2019, however had his fair share of struggles during his first stint in LA. The Dodgers DFA'd the reliever in 2019, and the Toronto Blue Jays claimed him off waivers. He played in an independent league in 2020 and missed 2021 due to injury before signing a minor league contract with the Twins during the 2022 season.
He returned to the Twins in 2023 and had a career year, posting a 0.65 ERA though 28 appearances that season. He played just 16 games in 2024 and didn't quite have the same success, however he proved he still had his stuff in 2025, posting a 2.38 ERA in 39 appearances before being traded to LA.
He ranks in the 99th percentile in both xERA and xBA in MLB this season, and also is in the 93rd percentile in whiff rate. Stewart has proven he is an elite relief pitcher this season, and will bring a new level to a Dodgers bullpen which desperately needed help.
Stewart made his first appearance for the Dodgers in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Rays, pitching a scoreless inning and allowing just one hit. With their win, the Dodgers ensure they head into their next series against the St. Louis Cardinals at least three games ahead of the second-place San Diego Padres.
The Dodgers begin their series against the Cards at home on Monday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
