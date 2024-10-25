Dave Roberts Felt His Job Was at Stake if Dodgers Didn't Succeed in 2024 Postseason
Four years have passed since the Los Angeles Dodgers stood alone in Arlington, Texas, celebrating a World Series title in front of a half-empty stadium.
There was no parade, no pomp and circumstance. Just a shortened season, a worldwide pandemic, and a championship that didn't feel complete.
For manager Dave Roberts, there was a sense that his job was on the line this season — but now, he's joined an elite list of skippers who have at least four pennants joining Earl Weaver, Sparky Anderson, Bobby Cox, Joe Torre, and Tommy Lasorda.
That third one was won in a bubble and Roberts wants more.
“I know that we’ve got a championship under our belt,” Roberts said. “There’s still somewhat of a void. I want that parade. I just feel that we’ve had teams in the past, I’ve grown, and this team is unique. I think it’s battle-tested. For this ballclub, and for this city, I just really want to finish it this year.”
Roberts has kept the train moving forward on the tracks all season despite several moments when it felt like it could derail at any second. Even then, Roberts spoke reassuring the team that it would all work out in the end.
“It was one time that we felt like we were down as a team,” Teoscar Hernández said this week. “And one meeting changed everything.”
“I think there were times during the year with some of the injuries we had where it was a little bit deflating,” Friedman said. “And I think Doc did a great job of getting in front of that and pumping some enthusiasm and optimism into the group. It was quick. They flushed it quickly. And came out the next day focused.”
“(He) doesn’t get down when times get tough — and we had a lot of tough times,” team president Stan Kasten said.
This Dodgers team has received from the unlikeliest of heroes. Tommy Edman caught fire in the NLCS and was hitting cleanup while Will Smith moved to the eight-hole.
Four more wins and the Dodgers will finally get that parade.
“Honestly, it’s trying to treat every guy the same, and honesty, and building trust,” Roberts said. “I think you can ask any guy on this team that, they trust me, they trust our staff. When you have that, you can ask anything of them. That’s what it is. This has been the most trying year, but it’s been the most satisfying.”