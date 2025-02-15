Dodgers Sign Former Red Sox First-Round Pick Infielder in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers made another free agent signing this week, adding veteran infielder Michael Chavis on a minor league deal.
According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, Chavis is with the club in spring training as a non-roster invitee.
More news: Mets Catcher Calls Out Dodgers, Says New York Has Better Lineup
Chavis, 29, didn't play at the major league level in 2024 as he bounced around the Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox organizations.
Chavis last played at the MLB level in 2023 with the Washington Nationals. Before that, the right-handed hitter spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox.
Chavis, a former first-round pick by the Red Sox in 2014, debuted in 2019, and played in parts of three seasons with the Red Sox until he was traded to the Pirates midway through the 2021 season. He then spent one year with Washington before signing minor league deals with the Mariners and White Sox last year.
In his most recent MLB action in 2023, Chavis slashed slashed .242/.281/.341 with two home runs and five runs batted in across 48 games.
More news: Dodgers Sign 12-Year Veteran Pitcher in Free Agency to Bolster Bullpen
In the lone 100-plus game season of his career in 2022, he slashed .229/.265/.389 with 14 home runs and 49 runs batted in.
Chavis will provide some non-roster depth to the organization, and will almost certainly open the season in Triple-A. He'll hope to impress enough to earn a major league call-up at some point in 2025, whether it be with the Dodgers or another organization.
Across his five-year career, Chavis is hitting .238 with 42 home runs, 142 RBIs, and an OPS of .685. He has experience playing all over the diamond, including first base, second base, third base and a little time in both left field and right field.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.