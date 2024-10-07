Dave Roberts Provides Concerning Update on Freddie Freeman Injury After Dodgers' Game 2 Loss
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman exited Game 2 of the National League Division Series before the sixth inning because of discomfort in his ankle. Freeman has been playing through an ankle sprain that would normally keep him out for a month, but with less than 10 days between when he originally sustained the injury and NLDS Game 1, he did everything he could to play.
Freeman sprained his ankle during the Dodgers' division winning game against the San Diego Padres on Sept. 26. Freeman did not play in the Dodgers' final regular season series against the Colorado Rockies, and hoped to return for the NLDS.
Freeman managed to play the entire Game 1 against the Padres — largely thanks to an extensive pre-game routine — recording two hits. Freeman planned to repeat the same routine for Game 2, but could not finish out the game. He had two at-bats against Yu Darvish on Sunday, but did not notch any hits or walks before leaving the game. Max Muncy moved to first base and Kiké Hernández came in at third base after Freeman left.
“I got word in the middle of the game that his ankle was really bothering him,” Roberts told reporters after the game. “He was down, really down, and just couldn’t keep going."
Freeman is now considered "day to day" for the rest of the series, which continues on Tuesday at Petco Park for Game 3. After the Dodgers fell 10-2 to the Padres on Sunday night, the series is now tied at 1-1.
“We had no other choice. He’s doing everything he can. I don’t know what his status will be like for Game 3. But for tonight, we had no other option," Robert said.
“It is not ideal,” Roberts told reporters. “It is of concern. It’s day to day and there’s nothing we can do about it. We have a workout tomorrow evening and then we’ll just kind of see where he’s at with treatment. And then, once we get to Tuesday, we’ll see how he feels, and then we’ll do the same thing for Game 4. Again, it’s not ideal. But I think this is what we’ll have to be dealing with for the duration.”