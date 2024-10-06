Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Will Go Through Same Routine Ahead of Game 2
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had a backup plan ready.
Roughly four hours before Saturday's 7-5 victory in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres, he prepared an alternate lineup that did not include Freddie Freeman, as he was nearly certain that his first baseman wouldn't be available.
However, Freeman went on to perform admirably, finishing the game 2-for-5 with a stolen base.
There was never a doubt from his teammates who knew all along that Freeman would find a way to be on the field.
“I got told there was a 1 percent chance that Freddie was going to play. I knew all the way he was going to play,” third baseman Max Muncy said. “He’s going to basically have to be dead to not be out there on that field.”
Freeman arrived at the stadium at 11 a.m., more than 6.5 hours before the first pitch, and by 1:30, he still thought his chances of playing were “very, very slim.”
To help manage his pain, he received at least one injection to numb his side, according to a source familiar with his situation who could not speak publicly. The treatment helped him feel better, allowing him to go through his pregame routine.
He started by practicing in an indoor batting cage with flips, tees, and coach pitches before moving outside nearly three hours before the game. Freeman did light sprints, carried out his regular fielding drills, and consulted with Dodgers medical staff and officials.
Before leaving the field, he noted he needed to hit off a Trajekt machine—a pitching robot designed to replicate any pitcher's windup—to simulate game action. After completing that task, the Dodgers announced their lineup at 3:17 p.m., less than 2.5 hours before the game.
In his postgame interview with Ken Rosenthal on FS1, Freeman expressed gratitude, saying, “I can’t thank the training staff enough.”
Roberts humorously remarked in the postgame press conference that Freeman was “certainly medicated.” Freeman later confirmed, “There’s some help,” while emphasizing that everything he took was prescribed by a doctor.
Freeman told reporters after the game that he is set to repeat the entire process before Sunday's Game 2.
“I’ll be here at 10:45,” Freeman said, “to start it all over again.”