Dave Roberts Provides Key Details Into Shohei Ohtani's Pitching Debut With Dodgers Monday
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani is making his pitching debut on Monday against the San Diego Padres, stepping on the mound for the first time in a couple of years.
According to manager Dave Roberts, Ohtani will serve as an opener, likely only going an inning or two.
“Shohei is getting antsy,” Roberts told reporters after Sunday's 5-4 win against the San Fransico Giants.
“He’s ready to pitch in a big-league game. My guess an inning to start.”
“Just kind of talking to [pitching coach Mark Prior] and [president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman] and the doctors and medical and just kind of saying, ‘OK, we’ve done the three-inning live, it’s a little taxing or more taxing on my body’”
“You’re at a point of, I don’t know if it’s diminishing returns. But he’s ready to pitch in a major league game. He let us know that.”
More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Was Ready to Pitch Last October, Broadcaster Says
Ohtani sustained a torn UCL during his last outing in 2023, leading to a major procedure that saw him miss the entire previous season on the mound.
Despite nursing the injury, Ohtani won the National League MVP last season while serving as the team's designated hitter.
He hit .310/.390/.646 with 54 home runs and 130 RBIs, raking up a total WAR of 9.2.
On a regular basis this season, in between games, Ohtani pitched simulated innings against minor league batters, getting comfortable throwing from the mound.
The Dodgers' pitching injuries are likely playing a factor in his sudden return, given that he was supposed to come back after the All-Star break.
Several Dodgers pitchers are on the injured list, both starters and bullpen arms, which is stretching the team's pitching depth as a whole.
Ohtani, though, provides a high-level pitching arm that does not take up a roster spot, allowing the team to house an extra arm.
The Dodgers have plugged in several minor league pitchers into the rotation, attempting to get at least replacement-level pitching.
The offense is hitting well enough to propel the team into a winning record, seemingly on the road to at least a wild-card birth.
More news: Dodgers Make Massive Announcement On Shohei Ohtani Pitching Debut
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.