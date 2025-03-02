Dave Roberts Reveals Dodgers All-Star Is Battling Significant Ankle Injury
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith has been dealing with a bone bruise for the last nine months, manager Dave Roberts announced.
Smith initially sustained the injury last summer when the Dodgers traveled to the Bronx to face the New York Yankees. The catcher hoped to break up a double play and slid awkwardly into second base.
The Dodgers backstop never missed time because of the injury, and the news of the bone bruise was only announced this spring at Camelback Ranch.
Given the longevity of the injury, the Dodgers will likely monitor Smith throughout the season.
“I just don’t think it’s something that’s going to go away any time soon,” Roberts said. “But it’s not impeding at all.”
Smith revealed rest was the only remedy for his ailment, but that's something the L.A. catcher can't afford during a shortened offseason thanks to the Dodgers' World Series run.
"You can do all sorts of treatment and everything but the only thing that really heals it is rest," Smith said. "We're looking more into why maybe it's not going away. Sometimes it just takes a while."
Prior to the injury, Smith hit .291 with an .856 OPS and nine home runs in the first 54 games he played in 2024. Playing with the bone bruise, he hit .215 with a .687 OPS and hit just five home runs after the All-Star break.
Perhaps Smith's second-half struggles last season were because of the injury. Roberts certainly thinks so.
“I think last year there were a lot of pitches that he was missing,” Roberts said. “I do believe the foot was kind of impeding the swing.”
In October, Smith hit three crucial home runs for the Dodgers, but it turns out he was one of the many injured stars for L.A. in the postseason.
Although it appears Smith won't miss time because of the injury, the Dodgers have backups Austin Barnes and Hunter Feduccia to fill in.
