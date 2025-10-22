Dave Roberts Reveals How Dodgers are Dealing With Layoff Before World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed the team's notable layoff between the NLCS and the World Series, giving them several days off.
The Dodgers will not have played baseball for seven days by the time Friday's World Series Game 1 arrives. The Toronto Blue Jays played Game 7 of the ALCS on Monday, giving them four days in between the final round.
More news: Yankees Legend Sends Shohei Ohtani GOAT Message After NLCS Dominance
Los Angeles swepted the Milwaukee Brewers in four games on Friday, giving them a week off before stepping back on the field, now on the road in Toronto.
While there are benefits to the extra days between games — specifically the rest for veteran, tired players and the extra planning the team can do — some see it as a downside that can lead to perceived "rust" or a disrupted rhythm.
More news: Dave Roberts Says More MLB Owners Should Be Like the Dodgers'
Roberts, though, does not believe there is much negative effect that will impact the Dodgers, specifically.
“I think (we’re) actually much more comfortable,” Roberts said on Tuesday during a Zoom press conference. “We’re flying out (Wednesday to Toronto), which kind of breaks up the monotony of not playing.
"We took the one day off, but the guys are active, the guys feel good. I do think there were some guys who were nursing some things, so to get us back to full health.
“We’ve got another simulated game (Tuesday night) so I feel good about the guys’ focus and playing. We’ll be ready to go on Friday.”
More news: Dodgers' Tanner Scott Underwent Procedure on Butt; Can He Play in World Series?
Some statistics raise concerns for the Dodgers. Since 1969, there have been four World Series involving a team that swept their LCS, and another that went to a Game 7, not including the Dodgers, according to MLB researcher Sarah Langs.
In each of those series, the team that went longer in the LCS series ended up winning the whole thing.
This stat does not necessarily point to doom for the Dodgers, as there are countless factors that influence a World Series outcome, and it could be a coincidence.
However, it does highlight that Roberts needs to keep his team focused. Game 1 of the World Series starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Friday.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Los Angeles Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.