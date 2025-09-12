Dave Roberts Reveals Ultimatum on Struggling Dodgers Bullpen
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed he doesn't plan to shake up the Dodgers' struggling bullpen as of now, though he could in the future.
The bullpen has struggled to close games since the beginning of the month, losing back-to-back games against the Baltimore Orioles in walk-off fashion and dropping the opening game of their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to runs leaking through in the middle and late innings.
The Dodgers' bullpen is sitting in the bottom half of teams by ERA this season, and will need to improve come October if LA wants to have a chance at consecutive World Series titles.
“These are the guys we signed off on, we believe in,” Roberts said Sunday. “Not to say that you’ve got to have blind faith forever. I understand that. But … I’m going to keep giving [opportunities] to them, until I don’t.”
At the forefront of these concerns is Tanner Scott, who allowed both walk-offs against the Orioles. Scott landed on the injured list in July and looked solid for his first couple of appearances off the injured list, however has struggled to maintain that form.
He has a 4.47 ERA and a below league average ERA+, and his strikeouts per nine innings have dropped into the single digits for the first time in his career. Scott has allowed 10 home runs this season, marking the first time he has reached double digits in that regard.
His previous season-high was six. He has blown nine save opportunities in 2025, which is three more than the last two seasons combined.
Scott isn't the only issue, however, as other veterans such as Blake Treinen have shown some struggles as well. Treinen was charged with three earned runs in the Dodgers' second walk-off loss to the O's when he needed just one out upon entering the game.
"I'm a little worried," MLB Network host Mark DeRosa said after the game. "Just because, I love their starting staff, their lineup is a little light at the bottom but I think they can overcome that. The bullpen is what's freaking me out a little bit."
With October closing in quickly, Roberts will need to make a decision on whether to shake up the bullpen or stick to his guns, though if things continue to go south, the former may be the best option.
