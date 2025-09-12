Former Dodger Dustin May Goes on IL With Forearm Injury, Hopeful to Return to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox placed starting pitcher and former Los Angeles Dodger Dustin May on the 15-day injured list, the team announced on Tuesday.
May was placed on the IL retroactive to Sunday, meaning the 28-year-old could be back as soon as Sunday, Sept. 21. The Red Sox selected left-handed pitcher Connelly Early to the active Major League roster from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move.
The decision to head to the IL came after May experienced what he told reporters was "soreness in the general forearm" area. After May informed the Red Sox of his potential injury, they ran an MRI, which showed no structural damage.
"Nothing in the elbow, that was a huge relief," May told reporters on Tuesday. "It's something that if I had to force it and we really needed it, I probably could force myself through it. ... It just kind of popped up and I'm trying to stay ahead of it, because I haven't really in the past."
May added that there is a "very big possibility" that he pitches again this season, which ends Sept. 28 before the postseason opens Sept. 30.
While May has had a busy 2025, throwing 132.1 innings this season, the righty does not think his elbow injury has any correlation with his increased usage.
"This is just something that popped up," he told reporters. "Just being smart in the moment to let it calm itself down and be ready for a playoff run for sure."
Sitting second in the AL Wild Card standings with a 2.5 game lead over the third place Seattle Mariners, the Red Sox are looking very likely to be playing in October. May hopes to be a part of their winning efforts.
The Red Sox acquired May from the Dodgers at the end of July this season, trading away outfield prospects James Tibbs III and Zach Ehrhard. May made 18 starts with the Dodgers in 2025, holding a 4.85 ERA and a 6-7 record. With the Red Sox, May has made six appearances with a 5.40 ERA and a 1-4 record.
May spent five full seasons with the Dodgers before the 2025 trade after being selected by Los Angeles in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft.
