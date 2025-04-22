Dave Roberts Reveals Why Shohei Ohtani Will Be Even Better Now for Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have just won their second series in a row, but were without three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani for two of the contests against the Texas Rangers.
The reason was that Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko, gave birth to a healthy baby girl. Manager Dave Roberts believes that this is only going to further elevate Ohtani's game.
The skipper first jokingly said that after becoming a dad, Ohtani is going to put up electric numbers on his swing.
“Now that he is a father,” Roberts playfully said, “we might see some 120[-mph] exit velos off the bat.”
Doc also added a layer of genuine skills that an elite baseball player and new father can both use to succeed at their respective crafts.
“Some of the attributes you get from being a dad do translate to the baseball field,” Roberts said. “Not sweating the small stuff. Understanding what’s most important. I have seen our players evolve in how they look at life and baseball.”
Roberts also noted a change he already saw in Ohtani's willingness to rejoin the team so quickly after the birth of his daughter.
“For him to just make sure the baby was healthy and to get back here, and to be a part of this, certainly shows his ability to balance life and work,” Roberts said. “It’s good to have him back. And most importantly, I’m happy him and Mamiko have a healthy baby girl.”
The Dodgers community is equally thrilled for Ohtani and the health of both Mamiko and the newest addition to her, Shohei, and their dog Decoy's family.
As for the impact it'll have on the field for Ohtani?
“Dad strength,” said Roberts, “is real.”
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.