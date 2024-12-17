Dave Roberts Thinks Dodgers are 'Close' to Bringing Back Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is prepared to "run it back" next year and expects outfielder Teoscar Hernández to be a part of that journey.
In an interview with the Bleed Los Podcast, Roberts hinted at where the two sides are in contract negotiations.
"I think we're close," Roberts said. "I pray, everyone say your prayers that we get Teo done so he can come back in Dodger blue as well."
More news: Dodgers Could Lose Fan Favorite Pitcher This Offseason
Hernández has long been predicted to re-sign with the Dodgers. However, the more the offseason rolls on, the more concern there is among Dodger fans that Hernández won't be back.
The latest report came from Dodgers Nation, who said Hernández and the Dodgers are off on average annual value, signing bonus, and deferrals.
"Hernández wants to re-sign with the Dodgers — as he has for the last few months — but the two sides remain apart on the average annual value and the signing bonus, per a source," Dodgers Nation's Noah Camras wrote. "Moreover, Hernández does not want any deferrals in his contract."
The Dodgers remain the favorite to bring back Hernández. Roberts would just like for the team to get the deal done. He expressed how much he wants the fan favorite back while at the Winter Meetings.
“It would be tough,” Roberts said when asked about potentially losing and replacing Hernández. “Obviously I’m a huge fan of Teo. We have a great relationship. His words, he loved everything about being a Dodger, and I’m always going to be a Teo fan. There’s not a whole lot of guys that can start 157, 158 ballgames and post and then to be that productive. Then you layer on being in a big market, helping us win a championship. So those players don’t come around very often. …
“It would be hard for me not to see him coming back.”
The man in charge, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, said at the Winter Meetings he was "hopeful" Hernández would be back.
“It’s hard for me to answer,” Friedman said. “He had a really good year. He put himself in a great position and I know he has talked about wanting to (re-sign), and I know that we have talked about him wanting to, and he and his family get to go through the interest and figure out what makes the most sense for them.
“So while we’re hopeful, at the same time, if he ends up signing somewhere else, we have no choice but to wish him well and on a personal level we’ll be really happy for him and professionally not so much.”