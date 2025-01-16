Did Fan Favorite Pitcher Brent Honeywell Tease a Return to the Dodgers?
Brent Honeywell arrived in Los Angeles with a mullet and a dream of winning his first World Series.
The right-hander might have seemed a little awkward to fans at first, but at the season progressed, his personality began to shine and he became a favorite.
“I think I’m just different strokes for different folks,” Honeywell said. “That’s just what it is.”
On Wednesday, Honeywell was either in his feels or hinting at a possible return to the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen. He posted a photo of him with the rest of his "dawgs."
Honeywell didn't make the initial postseason roster and instead found himself at Petco Park throwing live batting practice to Mookie Betts, Chris Taylor, and Andy Pages. The Dodgers found their offense after that session and pulled off a five-game series win over the San Diego Padres.
The Dodgers added Honeywell to the National League Championship Series roster because they needed a pitcher who could eat innings. Their postseason strategy relied on keeping their top relievers rested for critical moments.
In Game 2, as the Dodgers trailed the Mets, Honeywell made his postseason debut, throwing three innings to preserve the bullpen. Later, during Game 5, with a bullpen game looming for Game 6, Honeywell delivered a clear message to manager Dave Roberts: Keep him on the mound so he could shoulder the workload and give his teammates a break.
“Save the dawgs,” Honeywell would say afterward.
“That was the most organic thing that he’s ever said,” Vesia said. “Just organic. That’s him, to a T.”
Los Angeles went on to win Game 6 and the pennant. During the World Series, his number was called again to eat innings in the one game the Dodgers were throttled by the Yankees.
Max Muncy knew once Honeywell stepped up to eat innings that the Dodgers were going to win the title.
“You have a guy like that, you really want to make sure he gets his due,” Muncy said. “Obviously in that moment I might have been a little intoxicated, but hey, we were having fun. We were going to the World Series. But I wanted to make sure the guy got his due.”
Honeywell loved his teammates and his time with the Dodgers, but do the Dodgers love him enough to bring him back for at least another year? Just ask one of his teammates who wouldn't want him in another team's bullpen.
“He’s the glue,” Michael Kopech said, “that’s holding people together down there.”