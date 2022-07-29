Skip to main content
Dodger Rumors: LA Exploring Possible Trade For Red Sox Slugger JD Martinez

J.D. Martinez can mash but he is a DH. Will the Dodgers still consider a player who isn't a utility fielder?
The Dodgers have never been a team who shies away from making a big trade before the trade deadline. Between acquiring helpful relievers to big names like Manny Machado in 2018, Andrew Friedman and the front office are not afraid of making a trade.

Dodgers team president had publicly stated that the franchise’s preference was to lean on “internal” improvements to the roster. We've heard that before. This is the Dodgers front office version of a wink and a smile or a bluff at the poker table.

Once the story came out that MLB superstar Juan Soto was available on the trade market, however, Friedman did say that the Dodgers “owe it to our fans” to explore adding a generational player like Soto. Any and every team should at least look into it if we're being honest.

According to one MLB insider, though, the Dodgers are also exploring cheaper options, such as Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez. In an episode this week of Dodger Talk A.M 570, host David Vassegh spilled the beans.

“I’ve also heard that the Dodgers are kicking the tires on right-handed hitters like J.D. Martinez, Ian Happ, Brandon Drury, even Josh Bell of the Nationals.”

The Red Sox have been legendarily bad during July. They've been so bad that they've turned into playoff contenders into sellers in just a few short weeks.

Martinez, who is a "DH only" these days, is in the final year of the five-year deal he signed in 2018. His 'cost' as a trade chip should be fairly low. Martinez is slashing .299/.367/.477 and owns a 1.051 OPS versus lefties. 

This man crushes left-handed pitching. .A 785 OPS versus right-handed pitching isn't world-beating, but it's still better than some of the DH options the Dodgers have right now. Martinez also hits high for average, something any team could use at this point. I know batting average is out of style, but it makes things happen, and Martinez mashes.

These may just be whispers, but Dodger fans should be ready for anything. Martinez would be quite the pickup against some of the elite LHP in the National League.

