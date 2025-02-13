Dodgers' $15 Million All-Star Named Potential Trade Candidate in Blockbuster Move

The Dodgers 2025 offseason:



- Signed Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates, Michael Conforto, Hyeseong Kim



- Re-signed Teoscar Hernández, Blake Treinen, Kiké Hernández



- Extended Tommy Edman



The Dodgers won the World Series, and aced the offseason right after.