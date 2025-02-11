Yankees Infielder Left Off World Series Roster Calls Out Dodgers for Trash Talking
Former New York Yankees infielder Jon Berti took issue with how the Los Angeles Dodgers spoke about the Bronx Bombers after winning the World Series.
Now with the Chicago Cubs on a one-year deal, Berti addressed what he saw as unnecessary trash talk during an interview with Foul Territory.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever heard a World Series-winning team talk as badly as they did about the World Series-losing team,” Berti said. “It felt like we were being disrespected to the point of we didn’t even belong in the World Series.”
The Dodgers defeated the Yankees in five games, clinching the title after erasing a 5-0 deficit in Game 5 with a five-run fifth inning. Despite falling short, Berti felt New York had earned its place in the Fall Classic.
“We won a lot of games last year. We won our division,” he said. “We went and took care of Kansas City and took care of Cleveland. So we deserved to be there, unfortunately, we didn’t perform at our best.”
While the Yankees managed to avoid a sweep with a Game 4 win, they ultimately couldn’t keep up with the Dodgers.
"Unfortunately, we ran into a team that played better than us in a seven-game series and they deserved to win,” Berti added. “So I guess they can say whatever they want at this point.”
Since winning the title, Dodgers players like Joe Kelly and Miguel Rojas haven’t held back. Kelly called the matchup a “mismatch from the get-go,” while Rojas said the Dodgers had prepared to face a team that played “lazy defense” and struggled with fundamentals.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone has also responded to some of the Dodgers’ comments.
“They won,” Boone said on WFAN’s Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata Show. “They had that right. A couple of people like saying some things. It’s like, ‘See what you did this year?’ Like, it wasn’t the Freddie Freemans and Shoheis and Mookies popping off. It was some others. They won the World Series. We didn’t play our best, and they’re flying high right now, so we’ll try to get back to that stage and hopefully punch through.”
Berti, meanwhile, had a limited role in New York’s postseason run. He was left off the World Series roster and finished the postseason slashing .182/.250/.182 in 11 at-bats and scoring a run in Game 4 of the ALCS.