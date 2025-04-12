Dodgers' 5-Foot-9 Star Has Hilarious Response to Being League's Top Power Hitter
The Los Angeles Dodgers have star power all over their roster, and they have shown the baseball world that it can come in all shapes and sizes.
Tommy Edman, who only hit six home runs over the entirety of last season, is tied for the most home runs in MLB so far with six.
Listed at 5-foot-9 and 193 pounds, Edman doesn't exude the same kind of batters box presence 6-foot-7 slugger Aaron Judge does, but both are at the top of MLB with the same amount of home runs thus far in a five-way tie.
Edman even provided some humor when discussing the physical dissimilarities between him and the league's other home run leaders.
“Yeah, it’s a lot of guys who kind of look the same, and then there’s me,” Edman said. “It is kind of funny, but it’s a hot start to the season. We’ll see how long I can keep it up.”
Edman even went as far as saying that his league-leading mark has been unintentional.
“I’m really not trying to hit homers,” Edman said. “It’s more a result of putting in some good work in the cage and having a better plan at the plate, doing my preparation and knowing how I’m trying to attack a pitcher. It’s kind of a variety of things.”
The fruits of his labor in the batting cage are certainly paying off.
Given last year's dinger total of six, and his career home run mark of 13, Edman is not a long ball threat. His career OPS of .730 and knack to come up in big moments is where he has made a name for himself.
This past October saw an elevated performance to an already reliable Edman that even resulted in an NLCS MVP award. He slashed .328/.354/.508 with an OPS of .862 including 13 postseason RBIs and a pair of home runs.
Edman will do his best to keep up this offensive outpour to start the season, and disprove notions of what a power hitter should look like.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.