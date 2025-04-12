How are Walker Buehler, Gavin Lux and Other Former Dodgers Doing Thus Far in 2025?
The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a fantastic start to the 2025 campaign as they are just one of two teams in the league to notch 11 wins.
A busy offseason spent retooling a championship-tested team made the roster look just as feared as the one that is a few months removed from winning a World Series, but unfortunately it also meant that a few key pieces from 2024 are no longer wearing a Dodgers uniform.
The first player who went to write a new chapter of his baseball career this offseason is eight-year Dodgers veteran Walker Buehler.
Dodgers fans will forever have the image of Buehler trotting out of the bullpen on just two days' rest to not only get his first career save but to throw the final out of the World Series. He has since inked a one-year, $21 million deal with the Boston Red Sox since that fateful Game 5.
Through three starts this season, Buehler is 1-1 with a 5.74 ERA. He has thrown 14 strikeouts to just two walks across his 15.2 innings so far.
Another key member of the 2024 championship team who also has a lasting final moment as a member of the Dodgers is Gavin Lux.
After six seasons in L.A., his sacrifice fly to tie the game in that memorable Game 5 of the World Series, proved to be his final at-bat for the Dodgers. Lux was traded this offseason to the Cincinnati Reds for prospect Mike Sirota.
This season, Lux is batting .213/.288/.277 and an OPS of .565. He has 10 hits and five RBIs as a member of the Reds so far.
Another member of the World Series team who is off to another team is Los Angeles native Jack Flaherty.
After being acquired midseason from the Detroit Tigers, he proved to be not just a dominant starting pitcher, but one of the few healthy arms in the rotation by the time the World Series rolled around. His electric Game 1 performance set the tone for the rest of the Fall Classic.
Flaherty has since returned to the Tigers on a two-year, $35 million deal. So far in 2025, his ERA is 1.62 over three starts. He has a 1-0 record over 16.2 innings and has thrown 21 strikeouts to just seven walks.
