Dodgers Accept President Donald Trump’s Invitation to Celebrate World Series at White House
The Los Angeles Dodgers will be keeping the tradition of visiting the White House after a World Series victory as the team announced they will make the trip to Washington D.C. on April 7.
The defending champions will also visit Capitol Hill the next day.
"In keeping with long-standing baseball tradition, President Trump has invited the 2024 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers to the White House when they play in Washington D.C. on April 7. The Dodgers look forward to visiting the White House and celebrating our title. In addition, members of the Dodgers will visit Capitol Hill on April 8."
The Dodgers did not have a full World Series celebration following the 2020 World Series due to COVID-19 precautions. Although there was no championship parade that Fall, the Dodgers still visited the White House in July of 2021 and were the first professional sports team to pay a visit to President Joe Biden during his administration.
Due to the health and safety protocols at that time, there were only 20 players in attendance and just over 30 staff members and coaches.
After a long-awaited parade this past October that celebrated the eighth championship in franchise history, the full celebration will continue with a trip to the White House.
Although there were questions if L.A. would break the tradition of the World Series victors celebrating at the Nation’s Capitol, the team made it official a few days before they start the journey of becoming baseball’s first back-to-back champions in a quarter-century.
After the 2018 World Series, then-Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts declined to attend the White House visit under President Trump along with 10 players and manager Alex Cora. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hinted at not attending in 2019 if L.A. won the World Series, but confirmed Tuesday he would join the team this year.
“It’s certainly a huge honor to get the invitation to the White House. It allows us to celebrate our 2024 championship. To my understanding, every World Series champion gets that honor,” Roberts said. “I respect the position. It’s the highest office in our country certainly, in the world. So I’m looking forward to it.”
Opening Day will take place Thursday, March 27 as the Dodgers kick off their title defense season and try to do whatever it takes to earn another White House visit next October.
